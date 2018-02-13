Margot Robbie never thought she would enjoy playing Queen Elizabeth I.

The 27-year-old actress portrays the monarch in the upcoming movie 'Mary Queen of Scots' - which is slated to be released later this year - and she has admitted that after initially being reluctant to take on the role, she ended up relishing the experience.

Speaking during her first ever Facebook Live as part of her role as an ambassador for the Nissan Electric Vehicle, Robbie explained: ''There are a few roles I am attached to, to play people.

''I did recently play Queen Elizabeth I and I never thought I'd want to play her, but I loved playing her in the end.''

Robbie - who has recently starred in a number of high-profile roles, including Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad' and Tonya Harding in 'I, Tonya' - admitted she would love to play as an ''iconic Aussie female'', but she isn't sure who she could play.

The blonde beauty said: ''I'd love to play an iconic Aussie female. I am not sure who? I'll be Nicole [Kidman], if Nicole can't get the job, I'll do it.''

Meanwhile, Robbie recently admitted that while she loves acting, she's increasingly keen to work behind the camera, too.

Of her directing ambitions, she said: ''I still love acting.

''But I've spent the last 10 years on a film set, and I realised that if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making decisions.''

During the Facebook Live, Robbie revealed that Nissan will premiere its new Formula E electric concept car at the Geneva Motor Show in March.