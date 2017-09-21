'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Margot Robbie has revealed she has a toy of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger at her mother's house in Australia and admits she has always loved the stories about the honey-loving bear.
Margot Robbie had to take a role in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' because she has loved Winnie the Pooh her entire life.
The 27-year-old Australian beauty portrays Daphne de Sélincourt, the wife of A. A Milne, in the movie about how the English author created stories about honey-loving bear Winnie from conversations with his son Christopher.
Margot has always loved the characters - which were further popularised by Disney's cartoon adaptations of the books - and has her own Winnie the Pooh and Tigger at her mother's house back in Oz.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the world premiere of 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night (20.09.17), Margot said: ''Yes, I have my own Winnie the Pooh toy and Tigger. They're still back in Australia at my mum's house. The 'Winnie the Pooh' stories are just beautiful.
''I've always loved the books, films and toys. It's fantastic.''
Out of all the different characters featured in the A. A Milne books, Margot admitted she probably thinks she is more like Kanga the kangaroo because she is Australian but her favourite is Piglet.
She said: ''Who am I most like? I don't know! Whoever I think I'm most like, someone else probably wouldn't. I'll say Kanga because I'm Australian but my favourite character is Piglet.''
Margot stars alongside Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Milne, and the blonde beauty loved getting to grips with her alter ego because she was ''complicated'' and was more ''realistic'' of women she actually knows.
She said: ''Daphne is a complicated person. I really enjoyed it though. It's so much fun playing a complicated character than a simple one.
''She had so many strong views and it was just more realistic of women I know. We are complicated. When I think of all the women I know of in my life, they are all different and have different characteristics. It's kind of fun to play these characters. As women we have contradicting opinions.''
