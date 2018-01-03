Margot Robbie wants to ''keep playing'' Harley Quinn.

The 27-year-old actress was first cast in the role of the DC Comics villain during 2016's 'Suicide Squad', and has said she isn't ready to let go of the ''insane character'' just yet, as she's one of the most interesting roles the beauty has been given.

She said: ''Every character I've played doesn't feel like ... I don't feel like myself and that's why I like doing it. Which is why it's so weird when people want to know about you, because you're like 'But wait, my whole job is not being me. Me? I don't know, I'm boring. But these characters are amazing.'

''And Harley is one of those, you know, insane characters and people do seem to really like her so I hope that I get to keep playing her.''

Margot is set to reprise her role in 'Suicide Squad 2', which is due for release in 2019, and has claimed that splitting her time between a small indie project she's working on and the big Hollywood blockbuster has shown her how ''crazy'' her role in the DCEU really is.

She added: ''Right now I'm working on an indie film that we're producing as well. It's a $6 million film and I love it so much, but the idea that I get to do that and then walk onto a $100 million film set with pyrotechnics and all that crazy stuff, and have my baseball bat and just do a totally different thing is just [crazy].''

The blonde beauty also admitted she was drawn to the super villain flick because of director David Ayer, as she was obsessed with his 2012 movie 'End of Watch'.

Speaking to Jake Gyllenhaal - who starred as Brian Taylor in the crime movie - for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Margot said: ''It just occurred to me, we've both worked with David Ayer. 'End of Watch', by the way, was one of my favourite films and the reason I signed on for 'Suicide Squad' was because I love 'End of Watch' so much and I saw it about four times at the cinema.''