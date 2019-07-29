Margot Robbie looks her best when she is happy and ''smiling''.

The 29-year-old actress is considered to be one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and has now admitted that she feels at her most ''attractive'' when she is living in the ''moment'' and ''being free'' because women are ''strong'' and ''feminine'' when they are ''genuinely having fun''.

She said: ''Women are strong, and distinctly feminine characteristics are also distinctly strong characteristics. Being feminine isn't a sign of weakness any more. Something I've been talking about with my girlfriends lately is that we all look our best when we're smiling and having fun - when I catch people in that moment when they're genuinely laughing, that's when they're glowing and look gorgeous. I think having fun and being free is the most attractive thing ... doing whatever makes you feel your best so that you show your best qualities to the world.''

Although Margot's beauty confidence comes from within, fragrance is very important to her and her perfume taste has evolved over the years from the scents she was exposed to as a young girl by her mother Sarie Kessler.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star - who is an ambassador for Chanel fragrances - told The Daily Telegraph's Stella magazine: ''My earliest memories go back to when I was a little girl, smelling my mum's perfume when she gave me a hug. I couldn't wait until I was grown up enough to wear it. My teen years were filled with sickly sweet, muskier scents, then in my 20s I experimented with more masculine, spicy fragrances.

''I was trying to figure out who I was; I tried every hairstyle and hair colour [too], and then eventually you get to a point where you know what works for you, which is where I'm at now. Today, I appreciate feminine, floral scents like Gabrielle Chanel Essence.''

It is no secret to anyone who has seen her on screen that Margot has an incredible figure and she admits she does have to stick to a healthy diet and fitness routine to stay slim, but she will always make sure to treat herself and ''have fun'' with food to maintain a good balance in her life.

She said: ''I love food, I love wine and I love having a good time with my friends. But I also don't love the feeling of knowing that I don't look my best. I'm always going to be walking the line between having as much fun as possible and continuing to take care of myself. ''Eating well and exercise need to be prevalent in my life so that I can feel my best, but I don't want to dwell on it too much.''