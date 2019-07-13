Margot Robbie thinks it is a ''huge advantage'' to work with her husband.

The 29-year-old actress and her spouse Tom Ackerley head up their own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and though they were warned it would be a ''bad idea'' to venture into business together, she thinks it was the right decision.

She said ''I've been told by many people in showbiz that it's a really bad idea to work with loved ones or close friends but I don't see it that way at all.

''I think it's a huge advantage for me to be able to work with Tom.

''We know each other so well and we enjoy being able to develop and work on projects together.

''Several of my long-term friends also work with me at our company and one of my best friends is my set assistant, so we get to spend a lot of time together - it's nice to have a close friend around you while you're working, especially on very long days when you're not always feeling your best.''

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star hopes her company can create more opportunities for women.

She told Psychologies: ''I don't intend to be the lead actress in all our productions! My goal is to collaborate with many talented women of my generation and, as a matter of policy, our production company is made up of 50 per cent women.

''Women are often seen as competing against each other for the best roles or jobs and I think that's ridiculous and absolutely not true.

''I would like to prove that a group of girls of the same generation can work together and accomplish great things.

''I am the first to applaud other women who make their mark in film.''