Margot Robbie really enjoys working with her husband Tom Ackerley -even though she was told to not to by loads of people.
Margot Robbie thinks it is a ''huge advantage'' to work with her husband.
The 29-year-old actress and her spouse Tom Ackerley head up their own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and though they were warned it would be a ''bad idea'' to venture into business together, she thinks it was the right decision.
She said ''I've been told by many people in showbiz that it's a really bad idea to work with loved ones or close friends but I don't see it that way at all.
''I think it's a huge advantage for me to be able to work with Tom.
''We know each other so well and we enjoy being able to develop and work on projects together.
''Several of my long-term friends also work with me at our company and one of my best friends is my set assistant, so we get to spend a lot of time together - it's nice to have a close friend around you while you're working, especially on very long days when you're not always feeling your best.''
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star hopes her company can create more opportunities for women.
She told Psychologies: ''I don't intend to be the lead actress in all our productions! My goal is to collaborate with many talented women of my generation and, as a matter of policy, our production company is made up of 50 per cent women.
''Women are often seen as competing against each other for the best roles or jobs and I think that's ridiculous and absolutely not true.
''I would like to prove that a group of girls of the same generation can work together and accomplish great things.
''I am the first to applaud other women who make their mark in film.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...