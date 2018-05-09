Margot Robbie has been chosen as the new face of Chanel's first Coco Neige collection.

The 27-year-old actress - who has recently emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars - is set to front the exciting new line, which is dedicated to winter sports and will be available in Chanel boutiques in July and August.

Recalling her experiences of the campaign and of working with Karl Lagerfeld, Margot explained: ''This shoot was one of the greatest experiences of my career. The energy and vibe on set was so wonderful and collaborative.

''One of the first things Karl Lagerfeld said to me was that we never need to take ourselves too seriously. He has such a creative mind and he knows exactly what he wants and the minute he captured it, we were moving onto the next shot. It was amazing.''

The Australian actress - who has starred in a string of hit movies, including 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'I, Tonya' - revealed she relished the experience of working with the iconic designer, who is the creative director of Chanel.

Margot described the German designer as a ''wonderful person''.

The actress shared: ''Karl Lagerfeld is a creative mastermind. I already knew he was a genius but to be able to spend time with him in person, I now know he is also just a wonderful human being.''

In recent years, Largerfeld has collaborated with an impressive list of Hollywood stars, including the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Willow Smith.