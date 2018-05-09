Australian actress Margot Robbie is the new face of Chanel's first Coco Neige collection.
Margot Robbie has been chosen as the new face of Chanel's first Coco Neige collection.
The 27-year-old actress - who has recently emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars - is set to front the exciting new line, which is dedicated to winter sports and will be available in Chanel boutiques in July and August.
Recalling her experiences of the campaign and of working with Karl Lagerfeld, Margot explained: ''This shoot was one of the greatest experiences of my career. The energy and vibe on set was so wonderful and collaborative.
''One of the first things Karl Lagerfeld said to me was that we never need to take ourselves too seriously. He has such a creative mind and he knows exactly what he wants and the minute he captured it, we were moving onto the next shot. It was amazing.''
The Australian actress - who has starred in a string of hit movies, including 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'I, Tonya' - revealed she relished the experience of working with the iconic designer, who is the creative director of Chanel.
Margot described the German designer as a ''wonderful person''.
The actress shared: ''Karl Lagerfeld is a creative mastermind. I already knew he was a genius but to be able to spend time with him in person, I now know he is also just a wonderful human being.''
In recent years, Largerfeld has collaborated with an impressive list of Hollywood stars, including the likes of Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Willow Smith.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...