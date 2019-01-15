Margot Robbie is ''so angry'' that people keep asking her when she plans to have children.

The 28-year-old actress tied the knot with Tom Ackerley in 2016 and she's frustrated that their marriage means she's often questioned about her family plans, and she admitted she identified with scenes in her new movie 'Mary Queen of Scots' where her character, Elizabeth I, is pressured to produce an heir.

In an interview with the new issue of Radio Times magazine, she said: ''It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it's a conversation we're still having. I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do.''

But Margot admitted she struggled to find little else in common with her character.

She said: ''I actually really struggled to find things in common with Elizabeth. I definitely found empathy for her, but I react in very different ways. Probably I'm more like Mary, to be honest.''

When she's not working, the Australian actress loves spending time with her female friends.

She said: ''My female friendships are honestly the best thing in my entire life. I've got my group of 16 girlfriends in Australia, we've been friends since we were five years old. Then I have my London girls too.''