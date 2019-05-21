Margot Robbie has been announced as Chanel's new perfume ambassador and the Australian actress is following in the footsteps of the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley.
The 28-year-old actress has teamed up with the French fashion house to represent their fragrance range, following in the footsteps of Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley.
And the Australian beauty - who is also a fashion representative for the brand and was the face of the luxury label's Coco Neige fashion line - has revealed that the opportunity is a ''dream'' for her because the Chanel woman is ''powerful'' and ''feminine''.
In a statement, Margot said: ''It's a dream to represent such a timeless and iconic brand. The history of the Chanel woman is so exciting and the brand has remained such a powerful feminine standard of style.''
The blonde beauty has stepped out in several beautiful Chanel creations for many award ceremonies, most notably, last year at the 2018 Academy Awards at which Margot donned a floor-length white gown which was designed and made by the brand's creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld.
However, 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star experienced a wardrobe malfunction once she got inside the ceremony as one of the embellished straps snapped off, but quick-thinking Margot simply took a sewing kit from an assistant and got to work mending the dress herself.
Margot's Chanel Oscars gown took over 600 hours and 14 people to create.
The 3D band of crystal tubes and the two camellias in crystal tube embroidery at the top of the dress alone took 550 hours, while the assembly of the gown took an additional 130 hours.
