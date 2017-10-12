Margot Robbie feels very ''grown up'' now she's married.

The 27-year-old actress quietly tied the knot with director Tom Ackerley last year but she insists making their union official hasn't changed their relationship that much.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome.

''We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now.''

The 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' actress became a household name after appearing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' but she is most proud of how much young people adored her turn as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'.

She said: ''After 'Wolf of Wall Street', it was nice to know that people appreciated my work, but to have young kids now come up and say, 'I love Harley Quinn,' that's the coolest thing.

''Seeing a young girl on the subway reading a Harley Quinn comic. Yeah, it makes me so happy.''

Meanwhile, Margot recently admitted she was worried she wasn't ''sexy'' enough to play Naomi in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

She recalled: ''When I was playing Naomi in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' it was so high-tempo sexy.

''I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever', I'm clearly not the hottest blonde ever.

''I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think 'eugh! She's not that great.' ''

By contrast, Margot - who can currently be seen as Daphne Milne, the wife of 'Winnie the Pooh' author A.A. Milne in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' - found her role as disgraced skater Tonya Harding in biopic 'I, Tonya' much more low-key.

She said: ''The worse I looked the happier people were.

''Ironically Tonya wasn't unattractive, she's just been marred with that story. Like Daphne, Tonya, right or wrong, is human.''