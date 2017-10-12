Margot Robbie insists married life doesn't feel much different but she is ''very grown up'' now.
Margot Robbie feels very ''grown up'' now she's married.
The 27-year-old actress quietly tied the knot with director Tom Ackerley last year but she insists making their union official hasn't changed their relationship that much.
She told Us Weekly magazine: ''My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome.
''We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now.''
The 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' actress became a household name after appearing opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' but she is most proud of how much young people adored her turn as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'.
She said: ''After 'Wolf of Wall Street', it was nice to know that people appreciated my work, but to have young kids now come up and say, 'I love Harley Quinn,' that's the coolest thing.
''Seeing a young girl on the subway reading a Harley Quinn comic. Yeah, it makes me so happy.''
Meanwhile, Margot recently admitted she was worried she wasn't ''sexy'' enough to play Naomi in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
She recalled: ''When I was playing Naomi in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' it was so high-tempo sexy.
''I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever', I'm clearly not the hottest blonde ever.
''I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think 'eugh! She's not that great.' ''
By contrast, Margot - who can currently be seen as Daphne Milne, the wife of 'Winnie the Pooh' author A.A. Milne in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' - found her role as disgraced skater Tonya Harding in biopic 'I, Tonya' much more low-key.
She said: ''The worse I looked the happier people were.
''Ironically Tonya wasn't unattractive, she's just been marred with that story. Like Daphne, Tonya, right or wrong, is human.''
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
Richie's daughter Sofia has been going out with reality star Disick for just over a month.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...