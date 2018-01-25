Margot Robbie has admitted she'd be willing to return to 'Neighbours' - even though she's just been nominated for Best Actress at this year's Oscar awards.
Margot Robbie is considering a return to 'Neighbours'.
The 27-year-old actress may have just been nominated for the Best Actress award at this year's Oscars for her role as Tonya Harding in the ice skating drama film 'I, Tonya', but she hasn't forgotten her roots, and has admitted she'd be willing to reprise her part as Donna Freedman - who she portrayed from 2008 until 2011 - in the Australian soap.
Asked if she'd go back to 'Neighbours', Margot told Australia's Who magazine: ''Yeah, I think I would, totally. We could get the whole gang back together.''
And the blonde beauty - who was born in Queensland - certainly has a lot of respect for the long-running show as she recently admitted that she has 'Neighbours' to thank for kick-starting her career in Hollywood.
She said recently: ''I was 17 when I started on the job and I had just moved from the Gold Coast and didn't know anyone in Melbourne [where 'Neighbours' is filmed].
''Obviously I had never lived on my own before and everyone just pretty much took me under their wing. One of the downsides of leaving home at an early age to chase your dreams is preparedness.
''I was pretty much living on Froot Loops for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Everyone was like 'OK, you will come over to my house' ... Susan Kennedy [Jackie Woodburne] would invite me over once a week and cook me a roast, and Toadie, or Ryan who plays Toadie, helped me do my taxes!''
Meanwhile, Margot found out that she'd been nominated for the prestigious gong at the Oscars while attending a premiere screening of 'I, Tonya' in Australia with her family.
She said: ''It was the best possible scenario to hear something like that. They plugged the phone into the DJ decks and literally as they did, they announced my name and everyone just started screaming.''
