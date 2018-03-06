Actress Margot Robbie has been announced as the new ambassador of the luxury brand after wearing a number of Chanel outfits on the 'I, Tonya' press tour.
Margot Robbie is ''thrilled'' to become the new Chanel ambassador.
The 27-year-old actress was announced as the luxury fashion house's new representative - following in the footsteps of Blake Lively and Keira Knightley - ahead of the Oscars night, and the 'Suicide Squad' star is excited about celebrating ''women and fashion'' in her new role.
In a press release, she said: ''It's a dream to represent such a timeless and iconic brand. The history of the Chanel woman is so exciting and the brand has remained such a power feminine standard of style. I'm thrilled to be joining the Chanel family and continue their celebration of women and fashion.''
The Australian beauty wore a custom Chanel dress to this year's Academy Awards, which was designed and made by the brand's creative director Karl Lagerfeld and she channeled 90s glamour walking the red carpet.
However, the star experienced a wardrobe malfunction once she got inside the venue as one of the embellished straps snapped off, but Margot simply took a sewing kit from an assistant and got to work mending the dress herself.
She told People magazine afterwards: ''Oh, ain't got time for that!''
And it was also revealed her stunning white dress took over 600 hours and 14 people to create.
The 3D band of crystal tubes and the two camellias in crystal tube embroidery at the top of the dress alone took 550 hours, while the assembly of the gown took an additional 130 hours.
Margot received a nomination for Best Actress for her role in the biopic 'I, Tonya' - detailing the public rivalry between professional skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan - that her husband, Tom Ackerley, co-produced under his and Margot's production company.
Although the star missed out on the award to Frances McDormand for her role in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri', her fellow 'I, Tonya' co-star Allison Janney won the Oscar for 'Best supporting actress' for her role as Tonya Harding's mother in the movie.
