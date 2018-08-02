Margot Robbie's 'Terminal' character was inspired by Rita Ora.

The 28-year-old actress - who plays a hit-woman in the crime movie - admits she borrowed her pal's accent for her part in the film.

She said: ''Weirdly, I do try and find someone who's accent I really like and then try and pick certain characteristics about it and inject it into the character's accent! Rita Ora, I love her accent! I told her, 'I'm going to try and do your accent for a character, it's so good!'''

And it's not just other celebrities' accents that Margot copies.

She added: ''Sometimes I find people online just on YouTube. For one character I played there was a 13-year-old girl who lived in the Mid West and had her own blog on YouTube and I loved her accent so I used it for a character You can find it all over the place, as long as there's a lot of it online that you can listen to!''

And the 'Suicide Squad' star loved the ''classic British banter'' of 'Terminal'.

She told NME: ''I loved the classic British banter that Vaughn [Stein; the film's writer and director] uses so wonderfully, he's a very articulate man, and he has the broadest vocabulary of everyone I know. He speaks so eloquently, he's hilarious; but he also has a deep fascination with a lot of morbid things and a deep appreciation of noir cinema, and seeing him wrap all these things together and weave it into these characters and the narrative and the story line, was just an entirely bizarre script to read. I'd read dialogue scenes and nine pages later they'd still be having their conversation that just never happens in the script, I loved it. It's just ... unusual.''