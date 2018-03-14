Australian actress Margot Robbie is in negotiations to star in the Quentin Tarantino-directed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
The 27-year-old actress - who has recently emerged as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars - is being lined up to play the role of Sharon Tate in the much-anticipated new movie, which is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of so-called hippy Hollywood.
The film will tell the story of the murder of Tate and several others in a killing spree instigated by Charles Manson.
Margot could line up alongside Leonardo Dicaprio - who will play a former TV star - and Brad Pitt - his long-time stunt double - in the movie, according to Deadline.
Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the couple's son at the time of her murder.
She was also considered to be one of Hollywood's rising stars when she was killed.
Meanwhile, Margot has recently revealed her ambition is to move away from acting in order to spend more time behind the camera as a director.
The Australian star is currently one of the most sought-after names in the film business, but Margot has admitted her real ambition is to helm more movies.
She recently shared: ''I still love acting. But I've spent the last 10 years on a film set, and I realised that if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making decisions.''
