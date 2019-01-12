Margot Robbie thinks she's a ''terrible actor''.

The 28-year-old actress has been nominated for several awards including Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, but admits she still isn't confident in her own abilities, as she says she often has a ''crisis of faith'' in which she convinces herself she isn't good at her job.

She said: ''I have a huge crisis of faith and convince myself that I'm a terrible actor and I'm not actually any good at my job.''

And the 'Mary Queen of Scots' star says it's often up to her 29-year-old husband Tom Ackerley to convince her of her talents.

She added to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''My husband (Tom) is like 'OK you know you say this every single time, you know this happens the week leading up' ... and then the first day is done and I'm like, 'I think I can do this'.''

Meanwhile, Margot recently revealed she finds it ''uninspiring'' to be cast as ''the wife or the girlfriend'' in movies, and said she was careful about what roles she accepted early in her career so as not to be typecast in roles that would be ''the catalyst for the male story line''.

She said: ''When I was trying to make my name as an actress, creative roles for women were limited. I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend - just a catalyst for the male story line. It was uninspiring.''

In 2014, the 'Suicide Squad' star set up her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and can't believe it has taken Hollywood so many years to realise that more movies should be made ''for women''.

She added: ''When we set out to create our company, it was sort of a new idea, but then in response to the #MeToo conversation it was all that anyone was talking about. People were like, 'Why don't we make movies for women?' Uh, what a revelation, right?''