Margot Robbie has admitted she can't just make indie films because she wouldn't earn enough money to pay her security bills.
The 'I, Tonya' star advised aspiring actresses to ''take into consideration'' the cost of staying thoroughly protected from potential stalkers, admitting she can't solely make independent films because of her ''lifestyle''.
She explained to the Hollywood Reporter: ''There's just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it's [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you'll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events.
''And every time you do a background check, it's going to cost $2,000, so take that into consideration when you're getting yourself into this.
''And it's like, 'OK, that's a different kind of career.' Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle; you can't just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security.''
The 27-year-old actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she ''resented'' security costs having to be a factor in her career decision making and wished someone had warned her of the disadvantages of being such a successful movie star.
She added: ''I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into.''
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star is thankful she's not been a victim of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, but was still ''shocked'' when she was asked if she'd ever been molested during a press conference.
She said: ''I was shocked by the indifference to which this man asked, like it was such a casual question and that's part of the problem, too. No one's ever abused their power with me within this industry, but I am a woman in the world and I have seen and dealt with this a million times in the world.' ''
