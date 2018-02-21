Margot Robbie found playing Tonya Harding ''liberating'' because she had taken on some of her ''unapologetic'' traits.

The 27-year-old actress plays the disgraced American Olympic figure skater in new biopic 'I, Tonya' and her performance has been widely praised, earning her a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars next month.

Robbie has likened going to the prestigious award ceremony as Harding going to the Olympics, and admits although Tonya is a controversial person there are aspects of her personality which she admires.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, Robbie said: ''The fact that we [LuckyChap] are even going to the Oscars with this film is like Tonya Harding going to the Olympics. I feel like people are going to say, 'How did you riff-raff get into this prestigious event?' It's symbolic of Tonya's journey and being like, 'F**k it. I'm here. Take it or leave it.' What made people find Tonya abrasive was that she was unapologetic for who she was. That's why playing her was so liberating. I'm constantly apologising. I hate that about myself.''

The Australian beauty has also opened up of her love of Marilyn Monroe's movies, but although she is a huge fan of the iconic sex symbol she does get angry at the ''misogynistic and degrading'' characters Monroe had to often play.

She said: ''I love old films, but my heart breaks when I watch Marilyn Monroe's, because the characters she plays are so misogynistic and degrading that it's mind-boggling that that was the norm. The same with 'Bonnie and Clyde'; parts of it make my blood boil.''

Margot is a committed feminist and when she starred as Jane in the 2016 'The Legend of Tarzan' opposite Alexander Skarsgard as the titular jungle master she spoke to the director David Yates in an attempt to make her character more than just a damsel in distress.

She said: ''I scored a few wins. Jane doesn't wear corsets.

''I also said to the director, 'Because I'm being held down by lots of men, can I at least be fighting back, problem-solving and not waiting for Tarzan to come and rescue me?' I'm glad I did. But I get it, though; it's not called 'Jane of the Jungle'.''