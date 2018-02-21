Australian screen beauty Margot Robbie has discussed her role as disgraced American figure skater Tonya Harding in acclaimed drama 'I,Tonya' and has described the part as completely ''liberating''.
Margot Robbie found playing Tonya Harding ''liberating'' because she had taken on some of her ''unapologetic'' traits.
The 27-year-old actress plays the disgraced American Olympic figure skater in new biopic 'I, Tonya' and her performance has been widely praised, earning her a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars next month.
Robbie has likened going to the prestigious award ceremony as Harding going to the Olympics, and admits although Tonya is a controversial person there are aspects of her personality which she admires.
Speaking to Stylist magazine, Robbie said: ''The fact that we [LuckyChap] are even going to the Oscars with this film is like Tonya Harding going to the Olympics. I feel like people are going to say, 'How did you riff-raff get into this prestigious event?' It's symbolic of Tonya's journey and being like, 'F**k it. I'm here. Take it or leave it.' What made people find Tonya abrasive was that she was unapologetic for who she was. That's why playing her was so liberating. I'm constantly apologising. I hate that about myself.''
The Australian beauty has also opened up of her love of Marilyn Monroe's movies, but although she is a huge fan of the iconic sex symbol she does get angry at the ''misogynistic and degrading'' characters Monroe had to often play.
She said: ''I love old films, but my heart breaks when I watch Marilyn Monroe's, because the characters she plays are so misogynistic and degrading that it's mind-boggling that that was the norm. The same with 'Bonnie and Clyde'; parts of it make my blood boil.''
Margot is a committed feminist and when she starred as Jane in the 2016 'The Legend of Tarzan' opposite Alexander Skarsgard as the titular jungle master she spoke to the director David Yates in an attempt to make her character more than just a damsel in distress.
She said: ''I scored a few wins. Jane doesn't wear corsets.
''I also said to the director, 'Because I'm being held down by lots of men, can I at least be fighting back, problem-solving and not waiting for Tarzan to come and rescue me?' I'm glad I did. But I get it, though; it's not called 'Jane of the Jungle'.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...