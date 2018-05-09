Margot Robbie says the Harley Quinn spin-off movie could be ''an R-rated girl gang film''.

The 27-year-old actress has been trying to make the spin-off ever since she starred as Harley in 'Suicide Squad', and Margot has revealed some of the ideas she's pitched to the movie studio.

She shared: ''I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang.

''I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.''

The Australian actress also revealed she was eager to find a female director for the movie.

Margot is confident that 'Dead Pigs' director Cathy Yan is the perfect person to helm the much-anticipated project.

Speaking to Collider, Margot continued: ''And then of course having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff. They always get 'Here's the tiny little film'... I was like, 'I love action. I love action films. I'm a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing'?''

''So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day - male, female - the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.''