Acclaimed actress Margot Robbie has revealed that the Harley Quinn spin-off movie could be ''an R-rated girl gang film''.
Margot Robbie says the Harley Quinn spin-off movie could be ''an R-rated girl gang film''.
The 27-year-old actress has been trying to make the spin-off ever since she starred as Harley in 'Suicide Squad', and Margot has revealed some of the ideas she's pitched to the movie studio.
She shared: ''I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang.
''I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.''
The Australian actress also revealed she was eager to find a female director for the movie.
Margot is confident that 'Dead Pigs' director Cathy Yan is the perfect person to helm the much-anticipated project.
Speaking to Collider, Margot continued: ''And then of course having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff. They always get 'Here's the tiny little film'... I was like, 'I love action. I love action films. I'm a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing'?''
''So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day - male, female - the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...