Margot Robbie has recalled once discovering a human foot on a beach in Nicaragua.
Margot Robbie once found a human foot on the beach.
The 'I, Tonya' actress was recently tasked with recalling the ''craziest thing'' that had happened to her by a director, and she told of the time she discovered a limb on the sand in Nicaragua.
She said: ''I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal.
''And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere.
''Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story.
''I once found - and no one guessed that this was me - I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua.''
Margot didn't give any other details about what she had done after discovering the foot, but Bryan Cranston quipped she now uses the limb as a door stop.
During a joint interview with Margot, Octavia Spencer, Armie Hammer, Robert Pattinson, and Diane Kruger, the 'Breaking Bad' star joked to the Hollywood Reporter: ''She uses it as a door stop.''
Margot, who visited Nicaragua in 2014, added: ''Just a little souvenir.''
The 27-year-old actress recently recalled she once refused to help her mother Sarie get rid of a python at their home in Australia during her younger years, only to later see the serpent trying to strangle her mum.
She said: ''This one time when I was in my bratty teen years, my mum came in and said, 'Can you help me get this snake out of the house?' And I was like, 'Mum, I'm really busy on MSN, no!'
''She was like, 'It's a big one, though.' I was like, 'I'm so busy, mum, no!'
''She went away and after 10 minutes I was like, 'Where's mum?' After a while ... I went down and she's on the driveway and there's this python, it was huge, it had wrapped its way up her arm and it's trying to strangle her around her neck.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...