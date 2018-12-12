Hollywood actress Margot Robbie has confessed she felt ''terrified'' playing Queen Elizabeth I in 'Mary Queen of Scots'.
Margot Robbie felt ''terrified'' playing Queen Elizabeth I in 'Mary Queen of Scots'.
The 28-year-old actress stars alongside Saoirse Ronan - who plays the titular role - in the Josie Rourke-directed drama, and Margot has admitted to initially being intimidated by the prospect of playing the British royal, revealing she actually rejected the opportunity when it was first offered to her.
Margot shared: ''I automatically said no ... I was terrified at the prospect but the script was brilliant - Beau Willimon crafted it in a very pacey political way. You know, he wrote for 'House of Cards' and he's brilliant.
''Josie, our director, this was her first feature film but she's a very accomplished director in the theatre world and in her own right. And I loved talking to her.''
Margot also admitted she was eager to work with Saoirse.
She told CNN: ''I knew Saoirse already through personal avenues and have always adored her work and wanted to work with her ... so there was everything there that would make me be like, 'Yes, I want to do this project.'
''But, the role itself terrified me and initially I said no.''
Meanwhile, Margot recently admitted she felt ''embarrassed shooting her most raunchy scene in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
The actress rose to worldwide prominence through her starring role in the Martin Scorsese-directed drama, but she confessed to feeling ''very weird'' during the scene in which she had to seduce her on-screen husband, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
Margot said: ''It doesn't come across when you're watching the movie, but in reality we're in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men.
''For 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself. It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and the absurdity, really deep, and fully commit.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...