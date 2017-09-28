Margot Robbie was concerned she wouldn't live up to the tag of ''the hottest blonde ever'' in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
Margot Robbie worries she wasn't ''sexy'' enough for her role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
The 27-year-old actress starred as blonde bombshell 'Duchess' Naomi opposite Leonardo Dicaprio in the 2014 blockbuster and she was concerned that viewers wouldn't think she wasn't as attractive as the character was supposed to be.
She recalled: ''When I was playing Naomi in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' it was so high-tempo sexy.
''I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever', I'm clearly not the hottest blonde ever.
''I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think 'eugh! She's not that great.' ''
By contrast, Margot - who can currently be seen as Daphne Milne, the wife of 'Winnie the Pooh' author A.A. Milne in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' - found her role as disgraced skater Tonya Harding in biopic 'I, Tonya' much more low-key.
She told Wonderland magazine: ''The worse I looked the happier people were.
''Ironically Tonya wasn't unattractive, she's just been marred with that story. Like Daphne, Tonya, right or wrong, is human.''
The 'Suicide Squad' star admitted it is very ''frustrating'' that people focus more on her looks than her work.
She said: ''All the reading, all the acting coaching, and then someone reviews the movie or interviews you and all they do is focus on the aesthetics.
''You think, 'f** k. You've totally discredited the work I did and it's not fair!' ''
Margot - who is married to Tom Ackerley - shot to fame when she landed a role in Australian soap 'Neighbours' and she admitted that her life was much less glamorous than people thought at the time.
She said: ''At 18, people would approach me and be all like, 'You're that chick from 'Neighbours', do you own six houses or something?' In reality I was living in an absolute crack den of an apartment with a fridge and a mattress on the floor.''
