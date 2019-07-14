Margot Robbie is like a ''kid in a candy shop'' when she goes to work.

The 29-year-old actress related to the enthusiasm her 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director Quentin Tarantino had every day on set because she shared in his excitement for doing something so ''amazing'' as a job.

She told Psychologies magazine: ''Everyone asks me, 'How is it? How is he on set?' I've been on sets for pretty much the last 10 years and I still walk on and think, 'This is so cool! That's amazing!'

''I'm like a kid in a candy shop.

''Then Tarantino arrives and he's got the same, if not more, enthusiasm and he's really excited.

''It's his film set and he's not jaded at all - he's just so happy to be there.''

Margot was particularly excited to work on the movie because the director has always been one of her ''idols''.

She said: ''I'm excited to have had the chance to work with Quentin Tarantino, who is an idol of mine.''

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star never expected to be a big Hollywood star - and even her family were still expecting her to return home to study even after her career took off.

She said: ''Growing up, I never knew acting was a realistic career option. I was a girl from Dalby in Australia, who thought that only Americans could become famous actors, even though there were several major stars who came from my country.

''As a child, I dreamed of becoming a magician or a hotel owner.

''And in a way that dream came true because, as an actress, I entertain people with illusions and I often get to stay in the most beautiful hotels.

''What's also funny is that when I started acting, my family thought it was a hobby.

''It took them a couple of years to realise that being an actress is a profession and it was only when they came to visit me in New York and I showed them the giant poster for 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in Times Square that they became convinced I was never going to go to university.''