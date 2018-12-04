Margot Robbie has revealed she once dumped an ex on Valentine's Day, and admitted ending the relationship on such a romantic occasion was ''awful''.
Margot Robbie once dumped an ex on Valentine's Day.
The 28-year-old actress was playing a game of Loaded Questions - which sees each person answering an unknown question, and either revealing it to the audience or taking a shot - when she made the revelation.
As she played the game with 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon, he said: ''You broke up with someone on Valentine's Day? Oh my gosh!''
Margot admitted ending their relationship on such a romantic occasion wasn't the best timing.
She added: ''It was awful. I hope to God he's not watching this.''
Thankfully, the 'Suicide Squad' actress is now happily married to filmmaker Tom Ackerley, and she recently revealed while she finds life ''way more fun'' since they tied the knot in 2016, she does feel added ''responsibility''.
She said: ''Being married is actually the most fun ever, life just got way more fun... [But] I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better.''
Meanwhile, Margot previously admitted she hates to be alone with her thoughts and tries to do everything with her other half or her close friends.
She explained: ''I never do anything on my own. I don't see the purpose of doing anything if I don't do it with my friends. I go mental when I am on my own; my thoughts are so loud it drives me insane.''
And it comes after the actress was fiercely independent as a child.
She added: ''We weren't easy kids, we didn't make it easy for Mum. When I was five I was watching my mum put spread on my sandwich for school and I was saying, 'It's not going to the edges', and she was like, 'If I am not doing it right, do it yourself.' So I started making my own lunch from five years old. If I wanted something a certain way I just did it myself. Mum says it sums me up. I'm still trying to make it up to her.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...