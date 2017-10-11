Margot Robbie enjoys dressing as a male for Halloween because she doesn't understand why women adorn ''slutty costumes''.
The 27-year-old actress has admitted she will style herself to resemble a man for the American holiday, because she has ''the most fun'' when she opts for the unusual and unconventional attire instead of the ''slutty costumes'' other women wear.
Speaking to W magazine, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun. From day one, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes.
''I went out as Jason from 'Friday the 13th', with my jumpsuit and machete. I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, surely, everybody is going to cover up but every other woman was in lingerie.''
And the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star has revealed her favourite ensemble was when she dressed as James Franco's character Alien from 'Spring Breakers'.
The Australian beauty explained: ''I did my hair in cornrows, put on a Hawaiian shirt and a gold grille on my teeth. I nailed it. I felt pretty cool.''
While Margot is dressing up as unconventional characters, her friends are turning to her for advice on how to perfect the costume she adorned in 'Suicide Squad', which saw her play The Joker's lover Harley Quinn.
She explained: ''A lot of my friends dressed up as Harley Quinn for Halloween. When they started texting me, 'What did the tattoo on your right thigh say?' I really thought they were taking the p**s. I was like, 'Ha ha'. They wrote back, 'No, seriously, we are dressing as Harley for Halloween!'
''I've always dressed up as guy characters, so to think that guys are now trying to take on Harley because she's the coolest and craziest -- that's pretty awesome.''
