Australian actress Margot Robbie has revealed she doubts she would've been cast in 'I, Tonya' if she wasn't producing the movie.
Margot Robbie doubts she would've been cast in 'I, Tonya' if she wasn't producing the movie.
The 27-year-old actress starred as controversial American skater Tonya Harding in the biographical film, and Margot has admitted she wasn't necessarily an obvious candidate for the role.
Speaking about her acclaimed film on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night (18.02.18), Margot said: ''It probably would have got made but I don't think anyone would have come to me specifically for the role. So yeah, sometimes we need to take control a little bit.
''I'm at such a wonderful position and time in my career, absolutely.''
The Australian actress wasn't initially aware of the real-life story of Tonya's feud with fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan.
But Margot jumped at the opportunity to make the movie once she read the script.
She said: ''I loved the script. I didn't know it was a true story when I read the script but the script was brilliant. I saw a real opportunity to say something and entertain people at the same time.
''That's the best combination. I was just hoping we could pull it off and I'm glad we did.''
Margot also reiterated her commitment to make more ''female-driven'' projects through her production company.
The Hollywood star explained that she feels passionately about campaigning for equality within the movie business, and that will be reflected in her future ventures.
Of her upcoming plans for her company, Margot shared: ''We've got a lot of stuff on the production side of things. Some things that I would star in, a lot of stuff that I wouldn't ... all female-driven.
''That's kind of the goal of our company. Keep trying to find equality in our industry.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...