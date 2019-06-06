Margot Robbie ''hates'' being called a ''bombshell''.

The 28-year-old actress has hit out at people who describe her using the term - which is often used in reference to women with blonde hair - as she says she doesn't feel as though it's a word that sums her up.

Speaking to Vogue magazine for its July issue, she said: ''I hate that word. I hate it so much. I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell. I'm not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, 'Look at that woman.' That doesn't happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don't know what that word would be, but I'm certain it would not be bombshell.''

In the piece, Margot's showbiz pal Nicole Kidman described the star as a ''powerhouse'', which Margot had no qualms with.

The 'Suicide Squad' star also spoke about her desire to promote projects for women, which she does through her production company Luckychap, which she founded with her husband Tom Ackerly, her childhood friend Sophia Kerr and director Josey McNamara.

She said: ''My love and passion for female filmmakers doesn't mean I suddenly don't like male-driven films. And that's an important argument to make - so that men go see films about women, by women. If it's a good film, they'll be able to relate.''

Meanwhile, being called a ''bombshell'' isn't the only thing Margot is tired of, as she recently said she gets ''so angry'' when she's asked about whether or not she's planning on having children soon.

Margot made the comments as she admitted she identified with scenes in her movie 'Mary Queen of Scots' where her character, Elizabeth I, is pressured to produce an heir.

The 'One Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress said: ''It made me really angry; how dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it's a conversation we're still having. I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?' I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do.''