Margot Robbie didn't know her new movie 'I, Tonya' was based on a real-life story.

The 27-year-old actress stars as former American ice skater Tonya Harding - who pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 - in the Craig Gillespie-directed film, but Margot has admitted she wasn't initially aware of the dramatic story.

Speaking to Variety, Margot confessed: ''I didn't realise it was a true story.

''I thought it was complete fiction, just a wacky story. And then I found out it was all true and I was even more fascinated.''

Meanwhile, Margot recently revealed she got carried away during filming and ended up punching her co-star Sebastian Stan in the head.

The blonde beauty admitted the fight scene became so intense, it was ultimately cut it from the finished movie.

Sat alongside her co-star, Margot said: ''Craig kind of on the day was like, 'Just do whatever in the moment,' and we got so carried away that I genuinely forgot that we were on a film set and that I wasn't Tonya and that he wasn't Jeff Gillooly.

''We got into, like a brawl. He slams my hand into the door. And I ended up storming off down the street, which was, like, the end of set, so I was just on the road in the real world.

''And [Stan was] coming after me, screaming, 'Where are you going?' I think you even said, 'Margot,' and I said, 'I'm going to the hospital because you broke my hand!' And I was so caught up in it and I think I punched you in the side of the head!

''That ended up being my favourite scene because I forgot that I was acting, and nothing makes more exhilarated when I genuinely forget where I am.''