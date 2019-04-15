Margot Robbie has confirmed that 'Birds Of Prey' has wrapped up filming.

The 28-year-old actress announced through her production company Lucky Champ's Instagram account that the upcoming all-female DC superhero movie 'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' has completed filming after three months.

The 'I, Tonya' star revealed a new image of her character Harley Quinn - who was first seen in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' and will reprise her role alongside a new gang of female anti-heroes - sat on a char emblazoned with the film's possible logo, and a caption confirming: ''That's a wrap!''

'Birds of Prey' is expected to be very different from other movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as it's reportedly aiming for an R-rating, making it less child-friendly than previous movies.

Although the flick takes place in superhero Batman's hometown of Gotham City, the caped crusader won't be making an appearance, and the cast will instead be made up of Margot, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

The movie is also set to be different from the 'Birds of Prey' comic series, which saw Barbara Gordon team up with Huntress and Black Canary as crimefighters in Gotham City.

Instead, according to a rumoured synopsis, the DCEU version will see the titular gang be put together by Harley herself, after she splits up with the Joker and needs help saving the life of a young girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord.

'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' is due to hit cinemas on 7 February 2020.