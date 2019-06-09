Margot Robbie always knew she wanted get married at her favourite childhood spot in Australia.

The 28-year-old actress tied the knot with her filmmaker spouse Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony at Byron Bay, New South Wales, in 2016, and the 'Suicide Squad' star has revealed that she chose that specific location because it's a ''45-minute drive from where she lived'' as a kid and she has nothing but fond memories of the place.

She said: ''It's a 45-minute drive from where I'm from. In my opinion it's the most gorgeous place in Australia. It's where I spent a lot of time as a child.''

Margot was catapulted to global fame when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film 'The Wolf of Wall Street', and the blonde beauty insisted that she never thought she'd be able to make it on the big screen because her Australian roots made it seem ''unattainable''.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I'm very grateful I had an upbringing so far removed from Hollywood. It made it seem much further away and more unattainable.

''I felt that being a Hollywood actress was impossible for a girl on the Gold Coast - but that made me want to do it 1,000 times more!''

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star also admitted that her parents thought her acting dreams was just a ''hobby'' until she showed them a poster of her face on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

She said: ''I think they thought it was a hobby. It was like, 'I guess it's fun for now, but when are you going to get a real job?' I don't think it sunk in for them until I showed them a poster of me in Times Square in New York. I'd flown them over to say, 'Guys, I am probably not going to go to university and get a different job. This is happening. It's a real job.' And they were like, 'Oh, OK.'''