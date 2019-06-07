Margot Robbie thinks upcoming DC Extended Universe movie 'Birds of Prey' will be ''less male gaze-y'' than 'Suicide Squad'.
Margot Robbie wants 'Birds of Prey' to be ''less male gaze-y''.
The 28-year-old actress - who is set to reprise her 'Suicide Squad' role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe spin off - agreed with costume designer Erin Benach that having a team of women working on the film meant the emphasis had shifted in a positive way.
Referring to her costumes for the movie, she told Vogue: ''Yeah, it's definitely less male gaze-y.''
Robbie is also acting as producer via her LuckyChap company, and while the $75 million budget - although smaller by DC's standards - is her highest to date, she isn't feeling the pressure ahead of next year's release.
She said: ''Well, we're on schedule and on budget, which is a wonderful place to be.''
'Birds of Prey' was penned by Christina Hodson with filmmaker Cathy Yan at the helm.
It will be the first movie in the DCEU with an R-rated certificate, and Robbie hopes the rating will help dismiss any preconceptions people might have.
She added: ''I think there's a perception that a PG female-led action film is kind of considered a chick flick.''
Although the flick takes place in superhero Batman's hometown of Gotham City, the caped crusader won't be making an appearance, and the cast will instead be made up of Margot, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.
The movie is also set to be different from the 'Birds of Prey' comic series, which saw Barbara Gordon team up with Huntress and Black Canary as crimefighters in Gotham City.
Instead, according to a rumoured synopsis, the DCEU version will see the titular gang be put together by Harley herself, after she splits up with the Joker and needs help saving the life of a young girl, Cassandra Cain, from an evil crime lord.
'Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' is due to hit cinemas on 7 February 2020.
