Margot Robbie says 'Birds of Prey' is driven by Harley Quinn's personality.

The 29-year-old actress reprised her 'Suicide Squad' role in the superhero film and revealed that the movie's nonlinear storylines are inspired by Harley's view of the world.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Margot said: ''We wanted it to be informed by her personality. We wanted the storytelling devices to reflect Harley's personality herself.

''So we have a nonlinear storyline, we jump around in time - she'll forget to introduce you to people, she'll jump in and she'll give her version of events when what you're seeing on screen is totally different.''

Margot admits that 'Birds of Prey', which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, is a welcome change from the typical structure of comic book and superhero films.

She remarked: ''It does break up that formulaic feeling because it was something I felt really tired of when I watch films, and often superhero or comic book films.

''The three-act storyline was so evident to me that I knew what was going to come next and it's something we really wanted to avoid in this film.''

The 'Bombshell' star also revealed that the project's ''poppy and alive'' interpretation of Gotham City was inspired by the perspective of Harley and not DC Comics superhero Batman, the fictional location's guardian.

Margot explained: ''We're not in swanky high rises, we are down in the gutters, we're in the alleyways.

''It's colourful, it's fun, it's loud. You're gonna hear barking dogs and traffic and they're going to be drinking margaritas and going to a club, but then also in this crazy funhouse doing a massive fight scene.

''So we wanted it to be really poppy and alive and visceral and kind of, you know, savage at times.''