Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley will produce new sci-fi thriller 'Augmented', through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment.
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley will produce new sci-fi thriller 'Augmented'.
The 27-year-old actress' company, LuckyChap Entertainment, will co-produce the Warner Bros picture alongside Di Novi Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Mark Townend's script for 'Augmented' appeared on the 2016 Black List and was sold for a six-figure sum.
No plot details have been revealed yet from the highly sought-after script.
Meanwhile, last year, Margot signed a ''first-look'' deal with Warner Bros and one of her first projects is 'Gotham City Sirens', which she will star in and executive produce.
Margot will reprise her role as sexy, psychotic supervillain Harley Quinn in the new movie, which will focus on the women from the DC comics.
She is said to have fallen in love with the character after portraying her in 'Suicide Squad'.
It's not known whether Quinn's dangerous lover The Joker (Jared Leto) will star in the spin-off or Batman (Ben Affleck), who is traditionally the superhero trying to stop the pair's criminal plans.
But Robbie has previously admitted she would love Quinn and The Joker to reunite.
She said: ''I'm trying to make that happen. Not for anything specifically, but just something - there's so much more to do.''
In the recent comic series, which the movie will be based on, Catwoman and Poison Ivy featured alongside Harley and could appear in the upcoming film.
French film-maker Luc Besson has revealed he found music icon Prince ''impossible'' to work with.
Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at a preview of 'Young Sheldon' that "one could easily presume" season 12 would be the end of 'TBBT'.
Will he be joining Donald Glover and Seth Rogen on this CGI adventure?
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
After a dramatic cataclysm seemingly destroys all of mankind, a single woman in the deep...