Margot Robbie's mother Sarie Kessler can't believe how stylish her daughter has grown up to be.
Margot Robbie's mother says she is a ''fashion icon''.
The 29-year-old actress is the new face and ambassador for Chanel Fragrances and her mother Sarie Kessler can't believe how stylish her daughter has grown up to be.
Speaking to Margot for the latest issue of Vogue Australia, Sarie said: ''I want to talk to you about how your fashion taste has changed. When you were little I couldn't get you out of board shorts and mismatched T-shirts and farm boots. And now you're just this amazing fashion icon sitting front row at Chanel haute couture.
''When I see you sitting next to Anna Wintour or being made the new fragrance ambassador for Chanel, I think: 'Pinch me, this can't be my daughter'. The one who was in the farm boots and the apricot skirt.''
However, Margot played down her mother's excitement, saying: ''Mum. God bless you. I am not a fashion icon, but thank you for saying that.''
Margot also shared her first fashion memory with her mother for the magazine.
She said: ''I remember [my cousin] Julia and I, we had the dress-up box and that was the most exciting thing. It wasn't so much about fashion as it was about costumes and playing dress-ups and making up stories. It is hilarious when I look back at pictures and honestly, Mum, I don't know why you let me dress myself. I looked ridiculous. The girls found a photo the other day of us at some sort of school thing and I'm wearing an apricot-coloured skirt, which I think Tahlia, my babysitter had made, then a T-shirt and farm boots. I don't know how you let me out wearing that.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...