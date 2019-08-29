Margot Robbie's mother says she is a ''fashion icon''.

The 29-year-old actress is the new face and ambassador for Chanel Fragrances and her mother Sarie Kessler can't believe how stylish her daughter has grown up to be.

Speaking to Margot for the latest issue of Vogue Australia, Sarie said: ''I want to talk to you about how your fashion taste has changed. When you were little I couldn't get you out of board shorts and mismatched T-shirts and farm boots. And now you're just this amazing fashion icon sitting front row at Chanel haute couture.

''When I see you sitting next to Anna Wintour or being made the new fragrance ambassador for Chanel, I think: 'Pinch me, this can't be my daughter'. The one who was in the farm boots and the apricot skirt.''

However, Margot played down her mother's excitement, saying: ''Mum. God bless you. I am not a fashion icon, but thank you for saying that.''

Margot also shared her first fashion memory with her mother for the magazine.

She said: ''I remember [my cousin] Julia and I, we had the dress-up box and that was the most exciting thing. It wasn't so much about fashion as it was about costumes and playing dress-ups and making up stories. It is hilarious when I look back at pictures and honestly, Mum, I don't know why you let me dress myself. I looked ridiculous. The girls found a photo the other day of us at some sort of school thing and I'm wearing an apricot-coloured skirt, which I think Tahlia, my babysitter had made, then a T-shirt and farm boots. I don't know how you let me out wearing that.''