Christian Louboutin is bored of people talking about clothes.

The 55-year-old designer founded his namesake brand in 1992 and has designed over 15,000 shoes and boots since but despite being one of the world's most recognisable brands with his signature red sole trademark, he has no interest in shopping and thinks people who are obsessed with talking about fashion are a ''nightmare''.

Speaking to Vogue.com, he said: ''[I have] no interest [in shopping]. None. I never go clothes shopping, I have no patience for clothes.

''I'd rather spend time with someone badly dressed but smart and funny and engaging than someone perfectly dressed and boring, who talks about clothes. To me, that's the image of a nightmare: a woman incredibly well-dressed, who can only talk about clothes. That kills it for me.''

Christian has a long list of celebrity clients who swear by his fanciful footwear, including Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian West, Selena Gomez and Melania Trump, but would never partner with a celebrity for a brand endorsement because it shows a ''weakness'' and credits people like British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Angelia Jolie for embracing an individual style.

He explained: ''I was never that associated with anyone, anyway. I'm not the type of designer to put up an Instagram with my new BFF, who happens to be a big star. I never did, I never will.

''Her uniform belongs to her. Another person like that is Angelina Jolie. If you think about her you never put her in a designer mentality, like Dolce, Fendi whatever. She looks good, she looks weird, she looks amused, she looks bored, but you never think she looks 'of a designer'. She's such a strong character. Actors have such big personalities that to be associated with a brand is a bit of weakness, I would say.''