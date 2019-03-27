MARCIA CROSS wants to end the ''stigma'' around anal cancer.

The 57-year-old actress was diagnosed with the very rare strain of the disease 18-months-ago but was able to beat the illness after undergoing three months of intensive treatment.

Now, the former 'Desperate Housewives' star is now trying to end the embarrassment some survivors of the disease feel as she thinks there's ''shame'' attached to certain types of cancers.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said: ''I want to help put a dent in the stigma around anal cancer, I've read a lot of cancer-survivor stories, and many people, women especially, were too embarrassed to say what kind of cancer they had. There is a lot of shame about it. I want that to stop.''

Marcia has now been in remission for almost a year and the 'Everwood' actress revealed that since becoming aware of ''it's important'' she is now a ''big fan of the anus''.

She said: ''Surgery wasn't recommended, which was a relief. You want to preserve sphincter muscles if possible. Having woken up to its importance, I am now a big fan of the anus!''

The star took to her Instagram account last year to reveal to her followers that she had overcome the disease is ''so grateful and happy to be alive''.

She wrote: ''So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you. (sic)

''I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE. (sic)''