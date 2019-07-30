Marc Jacobs will receive MTV's first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award.

The 56-year-old American fashion designer has been chosen to receive the prestigious gong at the upcoming Video Music Awards as a partnership between the television council and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

MTV said in a statement: ''The new award will honour a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of music-artist fashion. Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award.''

The music event will see the designer and his team create a ''multimedia activation'' with MTV on the red carpet ''highlighting his creative vision.''

Throughout the duration of his career, the fashion guru has been heavily influenced by music - iconically creating a grunge-inspired collection for Perry Ellis in 1993.

Meanwhile, MTV is reportedly considering removing Michael Jackson's name from the Video Vanguard Award following the fallout from HBO's 'Leaving Neverland' documentary, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailed their alleged sexual assault by the late star, who passed away in 2009 from a cardiac arrest.

A source said: ''There's a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it's getting ugly. There's talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. There's also talk about who would pre¬sent it and who would accept it. It's a mess.

''MTV [potentially] banning his name is the latest fallout. They haven't decided yet, but they've been going back and forth on it. There are a lot of issues.''

The award was first introduced in 1984 and Jackson won it in 1988 before it was renamed after him in 1991.

It is not presented every year so there is a possibility that MTV may decide not to award it to anyone this year while they decide how to move forward with it.

Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26th.