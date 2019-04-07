Marc Jacobs has married Char Defrancesco.

The fashion designer tied the knot with the former model turned candlemaker in front of friends in New York City on Saturday night (06.04.19).

Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella, Bette Midler, and Kate Moss were all in attendance as well as Lil Kim, Rita Ora, Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski, who partied with the happy couple into the night at The Grill in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Char previously confessed he wants to get married in the casual Mexican fast food chain, Chipotle.

He said: ''Moving to New York, being from L.A., I've always loved Mexican food, it's my favorite and it's kind like a little piece of home even though it's not authentic Mexican food. It's consistent and tastes like Chipotle, no matter what Chipotle you go to. I know Marc really, really wants it at the Rainbow Room or the Boom Boom Room but I'd be happy getting married at Chipotle. I took him to Chipotle for the very first time, and every year for my birthday, we go to Chipotle. He always tries to take me somewhere fancier and we have fancy dinners all the time, but I want Chipotle. We went to Chipotle and first of all, I thought he got me a flash mob for my birthday and then he was down on one knee.''

And speaking before the wedding, wherever the couple end up tying the knot, they just want to have the people they love there and for everyone to have a good time.

Marc said: ''We don't want it to become bridezilla or anything like that but we do want to make it festive and a night we can all be with the people we love.''