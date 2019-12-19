Marc Anthony's luxury yacht has capsized after catching fire.

The 51-year-old singer was not on board the 120ft vessel when it erupted in flames at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island, Miami, on Wednesday (18.12.19) night.

Six or seven crew members were on the yacht when the fire broke out but thankfully made it off safely.

Footage obtained by news outlet WSVN showed flames and heavy smoke billowing from the upper deck and firefighters were concerned it could spread.

Miami Fire Rescue Cpt. Ignatius Carroll said: ''It's still a very active scene right now.

''Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well.

''At this time, we have no reported injuries, but as you can see, it's still a very active scene.''

Ata Bayrakrtar, a relative of the marina's owners admitted the situation was ''sad''.

He told 7 News: ''It's sad, dog. For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it's important for people's lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone's safety, so right now, everything is under control.''

The yacht was said to be worth around $7 million and featured five cabins that could sleep a total of 12 people.

Amenities on board included a barbecue, satellite TV, wifi, a jacuzzi and docking stations for a number of jet skis.

The vessel was reportedly up for sale earlier this year but the 'Vivir Mi Vida' hitmaker - who has six children from three previous relationships - is currently still the registered owner of the yacht.