Marc Anthony's mother has died.

The 48-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (27.07.17) to reveal that his beloved mother, Guillermina Quinones de Muniz, had passed away.

He wrote: ''Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away....

''She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all.

''Mami, I'm going to miss you so much (sic).''

Earlier this week, Marc was spotted at a hospital in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno and he had also asked fans to pray for his mother.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy.''

Meanwhile, Marc and Raffaella were first linked together in May when he uploaded a photograph of the pair celebrating Memorial Day weekend relaxing in the sun together.

He captioned the snap: ''Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best @raffaellamodugno #forzanapoli (sic)''

Marc's post sparked speculation the pair were dating and Raffaella recently confirmed their romance but insisted it was in the early stages.

When asked by Italian magazine Oggi if it's true that she and Marc are an item, she replied: ''Yes, we are a couple. Our relationship is new so we are getting to know each other''.

Recently Raffaella has been dividing her time between Rome and Los Angeles but she has insisted her trips to the US are not just so she can be close to Marc - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 29-year-old model - who was crowned Miss Curve d'Italia Lazio in 2011 and has posed for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Coin and Prada - is trying to break into Hollywood and become a movie actress.

Raffaella - who has appeared in two Italian TV series, 'Qualunquemente' and 'Teresa Manganiello' - said: ''I'm spending a lot of time studying to become an actress. I want to be prepared to work in this industry, my dream is to be an actress. Lately, I was lucky enough to audition for some very important productions, with very famous filmmakers.''

As well as his twins with J.Lo, the 'You Sang To Me' hitmaker also has sons Cristian, 16, and Ryan, 13, with his first wife Dayanara Torres and 22-year-old daughter Ariana with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.