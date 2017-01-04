The Venezuelan beauty parted ways with Marc in November (16) after two years of marriage, and the singer filed for divorce in a Florida court last month (Dec16).

At the time of their divorce confirmation in early December (16), the former couple insisted the break-up was amicable, and Shannon proved she had no hard feelings against her ex by cheering him on as he joined Gente De Zona onstage in La Romana last Friday (30Dec16).

She attended the gig, which was headlined by Enrique Iglesias, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Manuel 'Coco' Sosa, the father of her nine-year-old son Daniel.

Marc later took a seat in the VIP area of the crowd, where De Lima and Sosa had been hanging out, but their paths did not cross. The salsa star was reportedly joined in the audience by a mystery woman, who he appeared to flirt with throughout the night, according to video footage obtained by producers at Telemundo's Suelta la Sopa.

Shannon was Marc's third wife. He was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, the mother of his eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, the mother of his teenage sons Cristian and Ryan.

Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.