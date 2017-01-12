The court date, which was set last year (16), was supposed to mark the last hearing to finalise the former couple’s divorce, but no one showed up.

Marc filed for divorce last month (Dec16) after the couple separated in November (16).

Model Shannon, who wed the singer in 2014, cheered him on as he joined Gente De Zona onstage at a gig in the Dominican Republic on 30 December (16). She attended the gig, which was headlined by Enrique Iglesias, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Manuel 'Coco' Sosa - the father of her nine-year-old son Daniel.

Shannon is Marc's third wife. He was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, the mother of his eight-year-old twins Max and Emme, and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, the mother of his teenage sons Cristian and Ryan. Marc is also dad to 22-year-old actress Ariana from his relationship with Debbie Rosado.