Marc Anthony returned to the stage on Saturday (29.07.17) - two days after his mother's passing.

The 48-year-old singer sadly revealed his mum Guillermina Quinones de Muniz died on Thursday (27.07.17), but he performed a half-time show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, during a soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Marc sang several of his hits at the spectacle, including 'Vivir Mi Vida', 'I Need to Know', 'Tu Amor Me Hace Bien' and 'La Gozadera'.

The star confirmed his mother's passing on Thursday and praised her as an ''angel''.

He wrote: ''Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away....

''She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all.

''Mami, I'm going to miss you so much (sic).''

Marc's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez - who he has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with - also paid tribute to her former mother-in-law, by sharing a picture of her ex-husband with his six kids.

She wrote: ''Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love... Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extrañar #familia #love (sic)''

''Descansas en Paz Ginny ... te vamos a extrañar'' translates to mean ''Rest in Peace Ginny ... we'll miss you.''

Last week, Marc was spotted at a hospital in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno and he had also asked fans to pray for his mother.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy.''