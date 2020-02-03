Marc Anthony is ''so proud'' of his daughter after she performed with her mother Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl half-time show.

The 50-year-old singer welcomed 11-year-old Emme onto the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday (02.02.20), where they teamed up for a rendition of 'Let's Get Loud', before the youngster took centre stage for a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA' and the youngster's dad couldn't have been happier to see her in the spotlight.

Marc took to Twitter to write: ''Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart emoji] and I am forever yours (sic)''

Jennifer is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and the baseball star's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, were equally proud of their ''stepsister''.

Speaking backstage, Ella told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''My favourite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good.''

Natasha added: ''It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing. I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic.

''My favourite part was whenever the beat dropped and the crowd just went crazy and the energy in the stadium was unreal.''

And the girls were equally proud of their future stepmother after the performance.

Natasha said: ''Jennifer is over the moon...I'm so happy for her. She's so proud of herself and she should be.''

Jennifer - who also has Emme's twin brother, Max, with Marc - previously credited her ex-husband for their daughter's singing talent.

She said last year: ''She's got her daddy's voice. She's amazing.

''It's natural. Emme could always sing.

''I remember when she was in the crib, when she was a baby, she used to be humming, like, really humming to herself. And Marc would say, 'She's singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,' because he was like that. I was like, 'You think she's singing?' And he was like, 'Yeah, yeah.'

''And he was right, and she's always, since she was little, she could always sing.''