Marc Anthony is being comforted by his children following the death of his beloved mother.

The 48-year-old singer took to Twitter last week to reveal that his beloved mother, Guillermina Quinones de Muniz, had passed away and now his former wife Jennifer Lopez has shared a sweet snap on Instagram, of Marc surrounded by his kids.

She captioned it: ''Just what the doctor ordered...Surrounded by love.''

She added the Spanish words ''Descansas en Paz Ginny...te vamos a extranar #familia #love (sic),'' which translate as ''You rest in Peace Ginny ... we'll miss you.''

The image shows Marc lying on the floor with his and Jennifer's nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as his children from previous relationships with Debbie Rosado and Dayanara Torres.

Marc announced his mother's death on Twitter last week, writing: ''Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away....

''She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all.

''Mami, I'm going to miss you so much (sic).''

Just a few days earlier, Marc had been spotted at a hospital in Puerto Rico with his girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno and he had also asked fans to pray for his mother.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy.''