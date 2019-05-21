Marc Anthony wants his and Jennifer Lopez's daughter pursues a career in music ''because she likes it'' and not because she wants to become famous.

Last week, Jennifer, 49, shared a video of their 11-year-old daughter Emme perfectly belting out Alicia Keys' hit 'If I Ain't Got You' and 50-year-old singer Marc has admitted he would encourage his child to follow in her parents' footsteps if she truly has a passion for music.

Speaking to Enrique Santos on his iHeartRadio show, he said: ''Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me.

''And if that is what she wants to do ... well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.''

The 'You Sang to Me' hitmaker - who also has 11-year-old son Max, Emme's twin, with his ex-wife - spoke to Emme about why she has started singing and he was delighted when she told him that she does it because it makes her ''feel good''.

He shared: ''I asked Emme, 'Why do you sing?' And she said because she feels good'. It's the best response. I have another video of her at a rehearsal. It's incredible.''

J.Lo echos her ex-husband's statement and insists she will back her kids if they want to try and make it in the entertainment business but she wants them both to complete their education first.

She previously said: ''Here's what I know about doing what I do - and obviously their dad is the same way. If they're going to do it, there's nothing I can do to stop them - and I'll support them.

''But just like my mom, I'm going to make them go to school and I'm going to let them make that decision when they're old enough to make that decision. I don't want them to be in the business at a young age.''