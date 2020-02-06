Marc Almond has converted to Druidism.

The self-professed ''anti-religious'' singer has revealed he became a Druid after studying the spiritual movement - which focuses on a connection to the natural world and is aimed at people who have become disheartened by religion - whilst making his latest solo album, 'Chaos and a Dancing Star'.

The 'Melancholy Rose' singer told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I'm anti-religious, but I'm looking for a spiritual aspect to my life to put in where I feel that lacking.

''I sent off for the book and CD about becoming a Druid and a scroll arrived in the post which says: 'You could become a Druid.'

''And now I'm studying the books about it.''

Marc is an animal lover and even adopted a jackdaw named Dawkins - which he previously admitted he has become ''very attached to'' - and he explained that the record explores death and nature.

He said: ''The songs ­celebrate the idea of returning to Earth.

''Because I'm not religious, I'm writing about the idea of ­nothingness, what will happen when the Earth swallows me up again one day.''

The 62-year-old star - who shot to fame as a member of synth-pop group Soft Cell in the early 80s' - previously described the tracks on the record as ''apocalyptic love songs''.

He said: ''It reflects on mortality and uses a lot of nature references.

''They are apocalyptic love songs.

''I'm getting older and I've always loved cities, but I feel I am drawing away from that now and have a love for getting back to nature.''

Marc is a huge fan of TV's nature programme 'Winterwatch' and also admitted he ''likes the idea of dancing around'' Stonehenge - a monument in Wiltshire, England, which was built by a group of Celtic pagans (Druids) and hosts the annual summer solstice ceremony - ''in robes''.

He added: ''I feel a calling back to a kind of paganism which started to come through on 'The Velvet Trail' [his 2015 LP].

''I like the idea of dancing around Stonehenge in robes.''