Marc Almond will headline 'The Apollo Nights Summer Series' concerts in Hammersmith this July.

The Soft Cell singer - who recently teamed up with Jools Holland for their album 'A Lovely Life To Live' - will host an exclusive cabaret dining experience and be joined by Europe's most renowned burlesque dancer, Immodesty Blaiz, to perform a medley of his hits and his favourite burlesque and cabaret songs to an audience for one night only.

The highly-anticipated concerts will form a one-week only series of cabaret dining events in July where ticket holders can see their favourite artists.

Almond will be sharing the stage with Burt Bacharach, who will be joined by a live orchestra, and special guest, Joss Stone, on July 16 and 17 after the pair performed at the Royal Festival Hall together.

Legendary ten-time Grammy Award winner George Benson will take centre stage for two evenings - Thursday 18 and Friday 19 - where he will perform his most popular classics, including, 'Give Me The Night','Turn Your Love Around' and 'Never Give Up On A Good Thing'.

British acclaimed chef, Bryn Williams - who has served under celebrity chef, Marco Pierre White, at the Criterion - will take the audience through an exclusive menu to accompany them through their musical experience.

Dining experience tickets start at £125, with tables available for two, four and six people.

Pre-sale for tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on Wednesday January 30, and general sale will be available on Friday February 1.