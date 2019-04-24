Manolo Blahnik believes the perfect heel height is 50mm.

The 76-year-old shoe designer - who launched his eponymous designer label in the late 1970s - has created legendary footwear over his long-spanning career, including those which have famously graced the soles of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex throughout her pregnancy and Sarah Jessica Parker in her 'Sex And The City' modern Cinderella storyline.

And now Manolo has revealed that he has ''never'' seen a shoe that truly compares to his because there is so much ''trash around'' and believes the ideal heel height is small so it allows a woman's body to ''move''.

He told The Times newspaper: ''God, there is so much trash around, so many horrible shoes. There is a Balenciaga shoe that looks like a horse. No, not a horse, horses are too glamorous. Some kind of monstrous animal. Real horrible.

''I have seen every shoe I have done in the last 10 years. Exactly the same as mine but not mine.

''[50mm is the ideal heel] It's easy to walk and you still have movement of the body.''

And the creative mastermind is hoping ''gloves'' make a comeback because he ''loves'' them on women.

He added: ''I belong to another era. Another education. Another social... I don't know what you call it. I love hates. I want gloves back, women with gloves. I am dying for that.

Maybe I am one of those things that is just left over but I keep fighting to preserve it.''

Manolo also credits former editor-in-chief of Vogue, Diana Vreeland, for spotting his talent for designing incredible shoes early.

He continued: ''I wanted to get into theatre. I don't know why because I don't like actors very much. I have friends who are actors, but they are cliquey. I had sent her all my drawings. My 'A Midsummer Nights Dream' costumes, with shoes with laces up to hear and cherries wrapping round. She said 'Do extremities young mam.' I still say it to myself.''