Manolo Blahnik has opened a new London exhibition that showcases 160 shoes.

The 76-year-old designer - who will celebrate 50 years of the legendary brand next year - has partnered up with the Wallace Collection museum to show off his most coveted creations from his own private archive, which is set in the beautiful 18th-century rooms at Hertford House, and the Spanish fashionista revealed that he has visited the ''beautiful'' setting for 20 years and always knew he wanted his own exhibit to be there.

Blahnik said: ''It's been donkey's years! It was [editor and interior designer] Min Hogg, years ago who told me about this divine house, where you could discover so many beautiful objects. This house is unique in the world. There are eleven Fragonard ... England should be jumping for joy to have such a thing here!

''Many of my customers are women in their '70s, but now we have the daughters of these women and even the granddaughters too. I hope those granddaughters are going to be coming down to see the exhibition.''

The Wallace Collection's director, Dr. Xavier Bray, said it was an ''incredible opportunity'' to bring art and fashion together in the stunning setting, as the exhibition interweaves the designer's stunning designs across 10 rooms.

Bray told British Vogue: ''This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to showcase the way in which the Wallace Collection has inspired one of the world's greatest fashion minds.

''It also enables our audiences to see the collection in a new light and make connections between the many artistic disciplines to be found in the museum.''

'An Enquiring Mind: Manolo Blahnik' exhibition runs until September 1st 2019 at the Wallace Collection.