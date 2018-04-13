Manic Street Preachers' new album is a ''celebration of bewilderment with modern philosophy and life''.

The Welsh rock group - which features Nicky Wire, James Dean Bradfield and Sean Moore - have just released their 13th studio album 'Resistance Is Futile', and Nicky has given their fans an insight into what to expect.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, he explained: ''It's a celebration of bewilderment with modern philosophy and life.

''It's not nostalgic [but] there's a certain defiance there about things that have gone forever. We are celebrating things that avoid the digital hysteria - be it a Yves Klein painting, or a Vivian Maier photograph or the city of Liverpool. There are things out there that don't need to be liked a million times by a tech company.

''I feel sorry for the generation beneath us who have had their brains rewired. It feels like the next step of evolution of this virtual world and it does frighten me.''

Meanwhile, Nicky claimed last month that the band face an uncertain future amid a changing music landscape.

The 49-year-old bassist confessed he isn't sure how long the band can sustain their success.

He explained: ''It's hard to think like that, but there's going to come a time. We used to work in five-year plans, cycles of ambition, but it is impossible for any band to do that these days.

''As much as anything, I don't know if anything that we do will exist [in the long term]. We'll just be swamped into one of the giant tech companies that owns every part of your life and I just don't know if we'll ever fit into that.

''So many of our pre-orders for the new record are physical, it's unreal. How long can we sustain that?''