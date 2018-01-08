Manic Street Preachers are eager to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their 'This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours' album.

The chart-topping record, which was released in 1998, features hits such as 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next' and 'You Stole The Sun From My Heart', and lyricist Nicky Wire has hinted at how the band plans to honour the landmark.

He shared: ''It's 20 years of 'This Is My Truth', so we might do something around that.

''Only because we have so much stuff that's never been heard. In my archive, that's the one that takes up the most space. I don't know about gigs, but there's just so much stuff that no one has ever heard. It's our biggest selling album.''

Nicky - who stars in the band alongside James Bradfield and Sean Moore - also revealed some details of their upcoming UK arena tour, promising it will feature ''a few nice surprises''.

He told NME magazine: ''We'll play some more oddities. We did the Q Awards and chucked in 'A Song For Departure' and that went down really well, so there will be a few 'Lifeblood'-ers in there, that's for sure. James is desperate to get 'Prologue To History' in the set. I did tell him there are about 5,000 words in that song so his lung capacity needs to be up.

''There are going to be quite a few nice surprises. 'Slash N' Burn' is going to go back in. Maybe a few more from 'This Is My Truth' too, as it is 20 years. Maybe we'll throw in a few slightly different ones from that.''